Actress’ Legal Team Expects Victory After Website Leaks Naked Photos

An actress at the center of a naked photo scandal isn’t backing down until she gets justice. The celebrity’s lawyer revealed in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com their plan to take down the hacker.

“We will not be releasing the name of my client or the website,” Beverly Hills attorney S. Michael Kernan told Radar. “All I can say is that the lawsuit is against a website releasing a bunch of iCloud hacked photos of celebrities.”

Kernan is confident they will get justice on the website.

“We’re hoping to get the photographs taken down,” he continued. “We anticipate it happening shortly. I don’t expect it to go to trial. I am hoping to get a victory before trial.”

In court documents exclusively obtained from the Superior Court of California, Jane Doe, who is described as a “well-known entertainer and actress,” sued Roe Corporation on August 22 for the creation and maintenance of pornographic websites on the Internet.”

“Defendant and each of the Hyperlink Websites are degrading and patently offensive to the reasonable person and appearance in such website,” the court papers read. “Plaintiff has not at any time granted any of the Defendants’ permission to use her name, likeness, photograph, or image to promote the Website, the Hyperlink Websites, or any other pornographic websites.”

The actress claimed her cell phone and iCloud were hacked to distribute the sexually explicit photographs without her consent.

“The distributed material exposes an intimate body part of Plaintiff, as well as showing other acts of sexual penetration,” the papers continued. “The photographers show a portion of the genitals, as well as portions of the breasts below the top of the areola, that is uncovered and/or visible.”

The star claimed to have suffered anguish, fright, horror, nervousness, grief, anxiety, worry, shock, humiliation, embarrassment, shame, mortification, depression and more from the photo leak.

The actress accused the corporation of acting “willfully, maliciously, oppressively, fraudulently, and despicably.”

Roe Corporation has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

The actress is described as being known for her “extensive work in television.”

Katharine McPhee, who is known for her small-screen roles on Smash and Scorpion, became the victim of a nude photo leak when the website Celebrity Jihad posted raunchy photos of her.

Reports claim she hired a lawyer to take legal action against the website.

The site also posted naked photos of Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell and more.

Who do you think filed the lawsuit? Tell us in the comments!

