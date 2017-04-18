ABC ‘Lightened’ Rachel Lindsay’s Skin For ‘Bachelorette’ Promo Photo, Expert Says

Fans rejoiced when ABC named the first black Bachelorette in the show’s decades long history, but it seems that the powers that be were determined to feature a more fair-skinned face.

According to celebrity photoshop expert Alan Barry, new promo photos of Rachel Lindsay have been “heavily edited.”

“There is a certain amount of color saturation that gets washed out by the studio lighting that this was shot with. However, the photo editor has many choices of how to deal with that,” Barry told Radar.

“Her skin is has been obviously lightened in post production. It is particularly apparent when looking at the the back of her right arm, which almost appears to be close to a Caucasian skin tone,” he claimed, calling the work “embarrassing.”

As Radar previously reported, Lindsay’s crowning as the next Bachelorette came following calls for diversity by ABC’s president, Channing Dungey, who happens to be African American. However, there were some naysayers involved with the show who insisted that having a woman of color helm the show would alienate the franchise’s base.

Reps for ABC did not immediately respond to Radar’s request for comment.

