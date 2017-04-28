‘Did I Do The Right Thing?’ Abby Lee Miller’s Weight Loss Surgery Caught On Camera

[WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO]

Abby Lee Miller underwent gastric sleeve surgery – and the entire procedure was caught on camera!

Dr. Michael Russo performed the weight loss procedure on Miller, 50, where he removed 80 percent of her stomach.

The former Dance Moms star expressed her sadness over no longer being able to eat “cheddar biscuits with thousand island dressing” and “sour cream and butter.”

After the 45-minute procedure, Miller questioned if she made the right decision.

“I’m really sore and questioning my judgment,” she said. “Did I do the right thing? This is not going to be an easy road. I can tell it’s going to be quite difficult.”

Miller found a way to slam Dance Moms producers, saying, “I really have to listen to the doctor’s instructions. Just like I did with my knee and I went to work the next day. That idiot, I should sue that producer. What a nightmare.”

Miller left Dance Moms in March after seven seasons with the hit series.

“I will no longer take part in Dance Moms,” Miller wrote in an Instagram post. “For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – To no avail! I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

The reality star blamed the show for her weight issues.

“If I was trying to be vegan, (they would) hand me a hoagie sandwich or Italian sub from somewhere,” Miller told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘What is this, lunch meat? I can’t eat this!‘”

She added, “I hate what I look like on TV and I want to look better. And nothing makes the mothers more jealous. There’s your motivation. Payback is a b****.”

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on May 8.

