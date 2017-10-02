Shakedown! Abby Lee Miller Strip-Searched After Violating Prison Rules

Abby Lee Miller has been locked up at a California federal prison for less than three months, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she’s ALREADY gotten into some serious trouble!

According to a prison insider, “Abby’s locker and bunk area got shook down last week because they were looking for contraband.”

Upon inspection, the disgraced former Dance Moms star, 51, was singled out as a culprit, the source claimed.

“The officer found that Abby had fruit from the dining hall, which is a total violation,” the source continued.

Guards ordered her sit outside of her counselor’s office for two hours while the officer documented the incident and determined her punishment.

While the repercussions could have been serious, Miller got off easy.

“She got lucky. All they did was give her extra duty to rake rocks outside for one day,” the insider claimed.

Miller’s slap on the wrist was nothing compared to the embarrassment she experienced just one week prior to the shakedown.

“She finally had a visitor, which was her hair person from L.A.,” the jail insider told Radar. “After her visitor left, Abby was strip searched. It is a pretty standard procedure.”

“She didn’t cry this time, though. But she did tell the other inmates afterwards that she couldn’t believe the guards did that to her.”

