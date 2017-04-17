Miller SLAMS Former ‘ALDC’ Students For Abandoning Her With Brutal Rant

Abby Lee Miller isn’t letting her feud with her ex-students go! The former Dance Moms star slammed Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes and Camryn Bridges for leaving the ALDC in a nasty Instagram post.

Miller, 50, posted portraits of her current student on Instagram. But instead of praising her in the caption, she took the opportunity to get back at her ex-members!

“It’s amazing to see how much a child can accomplish when they show up, listen, practice, give 100%, attend all rehearsals, show respect and loyalty to all instructors,” Miller captioned the photos. “She doesn’t run around to a bunch of other studios to take a class! Never confuse taking a class w/ being trained!”

But she didn’t stop there, as she ended her rant with, “Don’t ever think getting free merchandise has something to do with your dance tech! And realize all the social events in Hollywood will never take the place of beautiful flexible legs & feet!”

But fans didn’t appreciate her diss, as they slammed her for continuing to trash-talk her former students.

“Can you try to be an adult? You can compliment this girl without trying to throw shade at others. Your main purpose of this post was not to promote this dancer but put down others,” one fan fired, as another slammed, “Typical Abby, you couldn’t just praise this kid for her accomplishments, you had to throw shade and bring other kids down. When will you ever learn Abby? How many star dancers have you lost over the decades? Think about that Abby.”

As Radar readers know, Hilliker, Sioux, Vertes and Bridges left the ALDC to compete with Count 8 Dance Academy at Nationals with former Junior Elite Competition Team member Chloe Lukasiak.

According to social media, the feud began when Miller left the team for three weeks, leaving choreographers Laurie-Ann Gibson and Meagan Nugent to take over.

Dance Moms star Kira Girard tweeted that Miller’s unexpected return forced the longtime dancers to leave the team.

Miller quit Dance Moms after her remaining students Brynn Rumfallo, Lilliana Ketchman, Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes took home first place at Nationals.

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke took over for the remainder of season 7B.

As Radar exclusively reported, Miller pitched a spin off show with another network that will feature her Mini Competition Team.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on May 8.

