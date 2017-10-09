Profiting From Prison? Miller Selling ‘Free Abby Lee’ Shirts Behind Bars

Abby Lee Miller isn’t letting prison stop her from making money! The former Dance Moms star is selling “Free Abby Lee” shirts on her ALDC website.

On Abbyleedancecompany.com, fans could purchase a “Free Abby Lee T-Shirt” for $30.

“Orange is the new black,” the description for the shirt read. “Get this limited edition Free Abby Lee T-Shirt.”

Mini team dance member Elliana Walmsley showed off her shirt in an Instagram post.

She misses her so much! ❤️❤️❤️ @therealabbylee Shirt: www.abbyleedancecompany.com #dancemoms#therealabbylee#abbyleemillerdancecompany#ALDC#aldcalways A post shared by Yolanda Walmsley-Official (@yolandazada_) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

The front reads “Free Abby Lee,” while the back has a black and white photo of Miller.

But it doesn’t seem the shirts will sell out, as fans slammed the product over Instagram.

“Free her from what? She deserves to be there for lying,” a commenter wrote. “You don’t get a free pass for that.”

Another fan fired, “Keep her in jail! She deserves it! Do not let her out. No one gets a free pass out of fraud. This is so low.”

As Radar reported, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. She is currently serving her time at FCI Victorville.

The incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release.

What do you think of the shirts? Tell us in the comments!

