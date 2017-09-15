Burned All Bridges? Abby Lee Miller Gets ‘No Visitors’ In Two Months In Prison

It’s been almost two months since Abby Lee Miller entered federal prison at FCI Victorville in California.

And although the 51-year-old Dance Moms star insisted she serve her 366-day sentence close to her home, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that no one has come to see her!

“Almost every prisoner at Victorville gets at least someone to come visit them on the weekends,” a source inside the same jail as Miller said.

“She does not even get phone calls except from her hair stylist. It is very sad.”

Sadly, the source revealed to Radar that Miller is just as disliked inside jail as she is on the outside.

“No one likes her because she thinks that she is better than everyone. She continues to sit in her cell and when she is able to she loves to watch herself on TV.”

“But her only real friends so far are her paid bodyguard and a few others that are willing to kiss her a**. She is one of the most hated women inside Victorville and she still has a long time to go.”

Do you think that prison will change Abby Lee Miller for the better? Sound off in the comments below.

