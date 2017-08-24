Abby Lee Miller ‘Furious’ After Being Denied Special Treatment In Prison

Abby Lee Miller’s diva antics are not going over well inside federal prison.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 51-year-old former Dance Moms star is “furious” after being denied special treatment by prison officials at the in Victorville, California, facility.

“Abby Lee was telling people that she was promised special meals and her own room,” a source inside the prison leaked, adding, “Obviously, she has gotten neither!”

As Radar previously reported, Miller — who is currently serving a 366-day prison sentence for federal charges including fraud — has hired an in-prison bodyguard to keep her safe.

“Abby is continuing to use her bodyguard to watch over her,” the source insisted.

“The bodyguard is getting paid in commissary cash to watch over her cell and make sure that she is not messed with when she is in the TV room desperately surfing the stations to find out information about herself!”

But it seems that Miller’s free time is coming to an end, as the source said that she “finally” gets a job assignment this week!

“She will be done going through admissions and orientation, so she will have a permanent room assignment and job by the end of the month,” the source added.

