Abby Lee’s Nightmare! Miller Losing Jobs Because Of Fraud Prison Sentencing

Abby Lee Miller’s worst nightmare has come true. The former Dance Moms star lost two paying jobs because of her legal troubles, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Miller, 50, was set to travel to New York on April 14 and New Jersey on April 15 to for two Q&A events.

“Want to find out why she really left the production company after 7 seasons, 6 years, and over 500 routines?” the description for the event read. “Then don’t miss this exciting Q&A with the Dance Instructor known world-wide from Lifetime Television’s smash hit.”

Miller asked fans to pay $65 for tickets to hear her trash the show.

Late Friday afternoon, ticket buyers received an email informing them that the Brooklyn and New Jersey events were “postponed” because of “uncontrollable circumstances.”

Radar can exclusively reveal that Miller was forced to postpone the appearances because of her legal troubles.

On April 14, Miller filed a motion seeking clarification regarding domestic travel. She asked permission to travel to New York on April 14 and New Jersey on April 15 for business and to attend Easter Sunday mass.

“The Court’s order provided that no further travel will be authorized prior to the sentencing hearing,” the court papers obtained from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania read. “Ms. Miller respectfully requests clarification as to whether the Court’s Order applies to domestic travel, which was not prohibited as part of Ms. Miller’s bond.”

Unfortunately for Miller, her request was denied.

“For the court to consider the Motion to Travel, the court would require a hearing,” Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti responded. “Due to the late filing of the motion, there is insufficient time for the court to hold a hearing. The motion is DENIED.”

The denied request is another blow to Miller’s bank account, as she quit Dance Moms after seven seasons.

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful,” she explained of her exit in an Instagram post. “I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

As readers know, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on May 8.

