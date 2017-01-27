Abby Lee Miller Deserves Prison Time For Fraud Charges, Dance Community Says

Abby Lee Miller is doing everything she can to avoid prison time for her fraud charges – but the dance community insists the Dance Moms star deserves to be thrown in the slammer!

“People in our dance community want her to go to prison,” a source told People. “There’s not even a gray area. We’re worried she’s going to get off!”

Miller is known for her tough-love teaching approach, as she’s been caught on camera screaming at and berating her students.

“Abby would ask us to pay [tuition] in cash,” the scorned source said. “She would get so mad at us if we didn’t.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Miller asked the court for a “non-custodial sentence” that would give her probation, community service and/or a fine instead of prison time.

In court papers, Miller blamed her financial issues on “no accounting experience” and “no understanding of the studio’s fiscal practices.”

“Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect to the bankruptcy process,” the filing read. “Her engagement of lawyers, accountants and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive.”

Miller blamed the show for being “thrust into the Hollywood culture and business.”

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on February 24.

Do you think she’ll get prison time? Tell us in the comments!

