Out Of Here! Abby Lee Miller FLEEING The Country Days Before Prison Sentencing

London is calling Abby Lee Miller! The Dance Moms star is fleeing the country only days before she’s expected to learn her fate in court for fraud charges.

Miller, 50, revealed over Instagram that she is traveling to London on Sunday, February 19th.

“I’m hosting a Q&A so you can get all the dirt on Dance Moms,” Miller captioned a photo of the event details on Instagram.

But that isn’t her only stop in the UK, as she will also be in Newcastle on Tuesday, February 21st to give fans “the scoop on TV’s Dance Moms! What’s real and what’s not!”

The trip out of the country comes only days before her final day of sentencing on February 24th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June. She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Miller has yet to ask the court for approval to travel to England, Radar can exclusively reveal.

Miller hasn’t let her legal troubles stop her from letting loose, as she was spotted at OK! Magazine’s pre-Grammy party on February 9th.

“She was hanging, talking to people, casually drinking,” an insider told Radar. “She was just enjoying herself.”

Despite her legal woes, Miller’s work life has been looking up, as she confirmed that Dance Moms has been picked up for season 7B.

Are you surprised Miller is traveling so close to her sentencing? Tell us in the comments!

