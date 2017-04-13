Abby Lee Miller Ends ‘Dance Moms’ Feud – Is She Returning To The Show?

Abby Lee Miller quit Dance Moms after members of her junior elite competition team performed with another studio at nationals – and it looks like the feud may be over!

Miller, 50, posted a video of former ALDC dance student Kendall Vertes dancing with the caption, “Sometimes a girl just needs to let loose!”

But that’s not all, as Vertes was wearing an ALDC sweater despite leaving the studio with cast members Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, Camryn Bridges and Chloe Lukasiak to dance with Cheryl Burke.

“@Kendallvertes is always pretty in her ALDC light pink hoodie,” the caption continued.

PHOTOS: Dangerous Driver! ‘Dance Moms’ Star Kira Girard Busted For Unsafe Traffic Violations

Fans were quick to speculate that the financially troubled reality star ended her feud with her former students.

“Wait, are they dancing with you again?” one user asked, as another fan wrote, “Kendall quit I thought. Why is Abby posting her in an ALDC sweater? I thought all the girls are at a different studio now.”

As Radar readers know, Miller quit Dance Moms in March.

“I will no longer take part in Dance Moms,” Miller captioned a photo of her winning nationals team. “For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – To no avail!”

PHOTOS: Prosecutor Rips Into ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller During First Hearing

She added, “I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro took over the elite competition team in Miller’s absence.

With filming for season 7B set to wrap up this week, ETOnline reports Miller is still under contract for several more seasons.

“Abby is always welcome to return to Dance Moms,” the source said.

But Miller has her sights set on a new show with her mini competition team, as dance mom Sari Lopez exclusively told Radar all about Miller’s new project.

PHOTOS: Bankruptcies, Fraud & Unpaid Bills! ‘Dance Moms’ Biggest Financial Scandals Revealed

“They’re pitching another show with the minis with another network,” Lopez told Radar. “She always wanted her own show with the minis, but production wouldn’t let that happen.”

The ALDC owner pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

The former Lifetime star faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on May 8.

Do you think she’ll ever return to the show? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.