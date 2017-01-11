Bad Teacher? Abby Lee Miller Denies Using Children To Smuggle Money Into U.S.

Abby Lee Miller is pulling all the stops to ensure she isn’t in the slammer for long! RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the Dance Moms star’s response to the Final Pre-sentence Investigation Report – and she’s denying many of the claims weeks before her sentencing.

In the court papers obtained from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Miller claims she “did not deny the existence of contracts related to Dance Moms.”

READ THE BOMBSHELL COURT DOCUMENTS!

“Rather, Ms. Miller indicated that she was scheduled to have income from reality television for the next 24 weeks, consistent with the renewal executed unilaterally by A&E on February 23, 2012.”

PHOTOS: Dangerous Driver! ‘Dance Moms’ Star Kira Girard Busted For Unsafe Traffic Violations

In regards to Miller being ordered by prosecutors to pay $120,000 worth of Australian currency that she brought into the country without reporting, she claims she did not hold cash in a hotel safe.

She also denies the calculation of the cash sales of merchandise during the Australian trip.

“Ms. Miller did not break up the cash proceeds into sums below $10,000,” the papers read. “Ms. Miller did not use minor children to carry money into the United States.”

Miller also objects to the loss calculation of $120,000 for the failure to report charge.

PHOTOS: Bankruptcies, Fraud & Unpaid Bills! ‘Dance Moms’ Biggest Financial Scandals Revealed

In response to her bankruptcy fraud charge, Miller claims she did not file for bankruptcy protection to deal with mortgage delinquencies on her dance studio in Penn Hills or on her residential property in Florida. Instead, she states she filed to stay the pending tax sale of the real property where her dance studio was located.

The dance teacher also objects to restricting pre-petition debt owed to secured creditors PNC Bank and Chase Home Finance.

Miller, 50, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on January 20, 2017.

How much time do you think Miller will have to serve? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.