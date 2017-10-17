Left Out! Inmates Bar ‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller From Taking Part In Prison’s Fall Dance

Abby Lee Miller’s dance career behind bars is over before it even started! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that fellow inmates have barred the 51-year-old former Dance Moms star from performing in the upcoming Fall Festival at California’s Federal Correctional Institute, Victorville, because they’re “fed up” with her bad attitude!

“The Fall Festival is where all of the women come together to celebrate. They put on dance skits and such. But they refused to even allow Abby to participate because they simply do not like her,” an insider told Radar.

“Aside from the few friends that she’s paid off with commissary cash, the majority of the women think she is a narcissistic b***h!”

Miller is currently serving a 366-day sentence, followed by two years of supervised release, after she plead guilty in 2016 to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.

However, despite her conviction, Miller still insists that she does not deserve to be locked up!

“The problem with Abby is that she thinks she is more than she really is,” the source blasted, noting life isn’t going to get any easier for Miller after she’s served her time.

“She is not preparing for what’s next. Supervised release and the halfway house are no walk in the park either.”

