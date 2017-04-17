Abby Lee’s Betrayal! Miller Stands Up ‘Dance Moms’ Fans Moments Before Paid Event

Abby Lee Miller betrayed Dance Moms fans by leaving the show after seven seasons – and now she’s making them even more angry! Fans slammed the dance teacher for canceling a paid event only a half hour before she was set to arrive, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Fans paid $65 to hear Miller, 50, trash Dance Moms at a Q&A event in Brooklyn, New York on April 14.

“Want to find out why she really left the production company after 7 seasons, 6 years, and over 500 routines?” the description for the event read. “Then don’t miss this exciting Q&A with the Dance Instructor known world-wide from Lifetime Television’s smash hit.”

Ticket buyers were notified of the cancellation because of “uncontrollable circumstances” around 3:30pm, a half hour before the event was set to begin!

“There were so many sad teenagers,” an eyewitness exclusively told Radar. “Some of them were even crying!”

The insider added, “One came all the way from Florida just to see Abby. People were just wandering around and had no clue it was cancelled.”

Fans were promised a refund, but they have yet to see the cash.

As Radar exclusively reported, Miller’s New York and New Jersey events were postponed because of her legal issues.

On April 14, Miller filed a motion seeking clarification regarding domestic travel. She asked permission to travel to New York on April 14 and New Jersey on April 15.

“The Court’s order provided that no further travel will be authorized prior to the sentencing hearing,” the court papers obtained from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania read. “Ms. Miller respectfully requests clarification as to whether the Court’s Order applies to domestic travel, which was not prohibited as part of Ms. Miller’s bond.”

Unfortunately for Miller, her request was denied.

“For the court to consider the Motion to Travel, the court would require a hearing,” Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti responded. “Due to the late filing of the motion, there is insufficient time for the court to hold a hearing. The motion is DENIED.”

As readers know, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on May 8.

