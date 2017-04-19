Aaron Hernandez Death Scene Details: Blood, A Bible & A Chilling Message!

Chilling new details of Aaron Hernandez’ prison death scene will only complicate the investigation into his reported suicide. According to new local news reports, he was found with a sliced open his finger and “John 3:16″ written in blood-red marker on his forehead!

Fox25 in Boston reported that Hernandez also left a Bible in his cell open to that verse.

As Radar reported, the former New England Patriots star was found hanging in his cell early Wednesday morning. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I am saddened to hear the news,” Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Hernandez, told Radar exclusively.

The 27-year-old was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Loyd.

But he was coming off a legal victory, after being acquitted Friday in a 2012 double murder in Boston. And friends say he had plans to appeal his life sentence as well.

“There was no indication that he was going to do this, as far as I knew, other than such a situation would always put someone at risk,” a source close to Hernandez told Radar.

There is also speculation that Hernandez may have been high before killing himself.

WBZ in Boston reports investigators are looking into the possibility that the former tight end may have smoked synthetic marijuana called K2 last night.

The station also reports that one of the last people to see Hernandez alive is now in isolation on what is called “eyeball suicide watch.”

Story developing.

