Aaron Hernandez Begged To Share Cell With Alleged Gay Prison Lover

Aaron Hernandez was so close to his alleged prison lover Kyle Kennedy, he asked authorities to share a cell with him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kennedy’s attorney Larry Army Jr. made the shocking claim in a new interview today.

“Aaron Hernandez had requested to the prison that my client, Kyle Kennedy, be his cellmate,” Army told The Daily Mail.

While Army revealed that 22-year-old armed robber Kennedy was open to shacking up with the NFL player-turned-murderer, it appears their pleas were ignored. They did not share a cell at the time of Hernandez’ suicide by hanging last week, the attorney insisted.

The representative also confirmed reports that Hernandez had left a suicide letter to Kennedy.

“A letter was left to my client but neither I, not my client, have seen the letter,” Army said in a statement. “We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.”

He went on to say that Kennedy was on suicide watch only as a precaution, and that the convict did not exhibit any “dangerous or risky” behavior.

Kennedy is, however, “saddened” by the loss of his “friend,” Army added.

As Radar previously reported, Hernandez, who died at 27 last week, gifted Kennedy with a $50,000 watch and other items.

Kennedy’s father Michael declined to discuss his son’s purported romance.

“I have no idea who you’re talking about,” he told Radar yesterday.

Police sources told Newsweek last Friday that Hernandez, who was engaged to baby mama Shayanna Jenkins, was desperate to keep his bisexuality under wraps.

Law enforcement sources even told the magazine that his gay secret may have been a motive in the 2013 murder of his friend Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the crime in a Massachusetts corrections facility before his sudden death.

