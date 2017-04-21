Aaron Hernandez Murder Probe: Fellow Inmate Feared For His Own Life!

Aaron Hernandez’s correctional facility is filled with corruption and guard-on-prisoner violence, a fellow inmate claimed in an explosive lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained a copy of the lawsuit Evans E. Stroman filed against the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., and among the inmate’s shocking claims are allegations that guards tried to kill him!

Stroman claimed that he wrote letters to the Department of Corrections Commissioner, Harold Clark, for 14 months because he was “in fear of his life from a physical attack by Correctional Officers and inmates alike.”

He alleged that the Department of Corrections’ chief investigator, an officer and the prison’s superintendent refused to protect him despite the repeated complaints.

Stroman detailed a March 2009 incident, where Officer Christopher Chamberland allegedly beat him bloody before dinner. The incident was not investigated, he claimed, since officers allegedly worked together to cover the evidence.

Stroman also claimed in the lawsuit that Chamberland and his fellow officers “intended to have [him] killed or attacked by an inmate or correctional officer” since he caused so much trouble for filing complaints. He also alleged that the officials wanted to “frame [him] with new criminal charges.”

Stroman requested to be removed from his unit, but was ultimately denied after his complaints were declared “unfounded,” according to United States District Court of Massachusetts documents.

The officials responded to his suit in 2010, and denied that they had done anything wrong. Instead, they claimed Stroman’s filings “speak for themselves” in that they were inconsistent and rambling.

Officer William Harris admitted in court documents that Stroman told him that he “only fought back to defend himself,” but did not remember him saying that he stuck out his hand to stop the attack like he claimed.

He also alleged that Stroman never gave him names of witnesses to interview about the incident, so the superintendent did not refer the matter to the District Attorney’s Office to pursue criminal charges against Chamberland.

Chamberland also countersued for assault and battery after suffering “nasal contusions and lacerations.”

Neither Stroman or Chamberland ever proved their claims because the case was dismissed in 2011 after Stroman failed to appear for his deposition.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE

Hernandez, 27, was sent to the same facility in April 2015, and was found hanged in his cell just two years later.

Now, his former agent is claiming that there is “absolutely no chance” he took his own life, and his attorney Jose Baez is set to launch a murder investigation in the matter.

According to local news reports, it was a grisly death scene. Hernandez was found with “John 3:16” written on his head in “blood red” marker.

The prison did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

Story developing.

