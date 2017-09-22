Aaron Carter’s Close Pal Speaks Out Amid Tragic Star’s Suicide Fears

Troubled singer Aaron Carter is “on the verge of death,” an insider told police, and now a very close source has told RadarOnline.com that “everyone is very worried about him,” and hope he gets help before it’s too late.

“I hope he gets the help he needs on his own time,” said the source. “When Aaron is ready to take action, he will do so. The pressure from the world is not helping his situation.”

As Radar reported, Carter, 29, was recently involved in a drunken car crash and visited by cops after an insider told 911 officers he was high on computer duster and driving under the influence.

Added the source close to the wild star: “I wish him nothing but happiness and success. He is so talented and that’s what the world needs to be talking about.”

The insider worried “very ill” Carter – who recently tested positive for opiates – could be suicidal and a danger to himself, if someone does not give him help.

“The next time you guys go out there it’s going to be finding him dead,” said the insider during a chilling 911 call.

