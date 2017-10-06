‘Very Ill’ Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After Just Two Weeks Of Treatment!

Troubled singer Aaron Carter, 29, has left rehab after just two weeks of treatment, RadarOnline.com has learned. The star entered the facility on September 22, after writing on Twitter: “Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.”

“Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness. Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention,” his publicist Steve Honig told PEOPLE in a statement. “He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.”

Carter checked into the facility after worried friends told police he was “on the verge of death” and possibly suicidal.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Tailspin! From Financial Ruin To Drug Rehab & Impending Divorce — 10 Reasons Leah Messer’s Had Worst Year Ever

“Everyone is worried about him,” said a source at the time. “I hope he gets the help he needs on his own time.”

Pals of the star called 911 days before he entered rehab, telling officials that Carter was driving drunk after having gotten high on computer duster.

The insider added that Carter was “very ill” after battling various ailmet and testing positive for opiates.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Honig told PEOPLE the day Carter decided to check himself into rehab. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

PHOTOS: No Shame! Josh Duggar’s Porn Star Lover Hits The Beach While He Checks Into Rehab

It’s been month since Carter’s worried friends first claimed the singer needed serious help if he wanted to stay alive. Now, it seems, he’s quit rehab once again!

Do you think Aaron Carter will be okay or should he stay in rehab? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.