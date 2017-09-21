Hear Chilling 911 Call From Pal Claiming Aaron Carter Driving High On Computer Duster

The chilling 911 call from Aaron Carter’s friend claiming he was driving while high on computer duster before crashing his car on September 5 has been released.

An unidentified woman can be heard in the audio, obtained by The Blast, desperately trying to alert St. Petersburg Police of the horrific situation while warning them he’s “very very ill, he’s on the verge of death,” and “the next time “you guys go out there it’s going to be finding him dead.”

The pal says Carter, 29, was with his girlfriend all night getting high but left after they got into a massive fight and even begs the cops to arrest him. “I would much rather see him go to jail than die,” she says.

The caller states, “He’s been driving drunk all night … I’m sure he was driving fast and intoxicated,” she says, also claiming the troubled singer has been abusing his animals, and his girlfriend has video of it.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

Carter crashed his BMW later that night after slamming into a car sitting at a stop sign. He was cited for the incident.

Another worried caller also called 911 on the same day, warning authorities, “he’s schizophrenic and bi-polar. He’s been trying to purchase a gun and threaten people.”

A third caller pleaded with police to do a welfare check on the star, saying, “Aaron Carter is threatening to kill himself.” She also says “he has a lot of prescription medication with him,” adding that he’s been threatening to harm himself for months but not acted on it.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.