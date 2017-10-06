Aaron Carter Accused Of Stalking Ex-Publicist Amid Rehab Drama

Aaron Carter was sued for stalking his former manager before checking into rehab, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Carter, 29, was hit with a domestic – stalking injunction charge on Aug. 14 after Jonathan Lewandowski filed a petition in Pinellas county court, according to a County docket obtained by Radar. Specifics of the case are unknown, but a clerk confirmed that the case was dismissed just days later on Aug. 25.

The “I Want Candy” singer checked into rehab almost a month later on Sept. 22, but stopped his treatment just two weeks later.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

“He did not want to leave the facility but had no choice,” an insider told Radar. “His financial affairs were falling apart and he needed to go back to Florida to fix the problems.”

“Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness. Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention,” his publicist Steve Honig explained in a statement. “He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.”

Carter began his treatment after testing positive for opiates on The Doctors in September and his friends called local police to report that he was “on the verge of death”

PHOTOS: DUIs, Nasty Fights & More! Lindsay Lohan’s Top 20 Hot Mess Moments EXPOSED

“The next time you guys go out there it’s going to be finding him dead,” one concerned pal told dispatchers in a shocking 9-1-1 call

Lewandowski and Carter’s short-lived work relationship lasted from when he was arrested for DUI in July until he broke up with Madison Parker and came out as bisexual in August.

Lewandowski was previously involved in legal battles with ex-clients Kim Kardashian and Kim Zolciak. Carter’s rep had no comment on the case.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.