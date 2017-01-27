Justice Is Served? Court Makes Shocking Ruling In Jason Hitch’s Domestic Battery Case

Jason Hitch is off the hook. The 90 Day Fiancé star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the domestic battery charges against him have been dropped days after he was arrested during a violent dispute with his wife Cassia Tavares.

“We’re looking to put this incident behind us,” Jason, 41, told Radar. “We knew they made the wrong decision to charge me in the first place.”

According to the Clerk of Circuit Court for Hernando County, the prosecutor dropped the charges against Jason on January 26. Jason credits the closed case to the fact that he has “no prior convictions.”

Despite the victory, Jason is still unable to speak with his wife following the altercation.

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Get Into Screaming Match In Malibu

“Now we just have to work on the no-contact order,” he said. “We’re going to be taking care of that today or Monday.”

As Radar readers know, Jason was arrested on January 23 when police responded to a 911 call made by Cassia, whose name is listed as Rita in the report.

“Rita Hitch and her husband, Jason Hitch, began arguing over marital issues while lying in bed,” the police report obtained from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office read. “Jason then grabbed Rita by her left arm, leaving a mark and then pushed Rita off of the bed causing her to fall to the floor.”

Jason told Radar the altercation was a “misunderstanding” after he provoked the argument by “moving some furniture around.”

Despite the fight, the reality star insisted they are going to continue to work on their marriage.

Baby Bump Bared! Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Sends Tell-All Snap

“We will proceed with the therapist and continue to work with a therapist,” he said. “A divorce would be stupid. We still want to work on our relationship.”

Jason told Radar in December that Cassia moved out of their home because of their communication and spending issues. They had been seeing a therapist once a week before the altercation.

Are you surprised the charges have been dropped? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.