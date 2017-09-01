Very Important Photos: Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours thumbnail

Very Important Photos: Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

BACKGRID
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Sardinia, ITALY - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy a day on a yacht during their vacation in Sardinia, Italy. The couple enjoyed a bit of paddle boarding before cooling off in the ocean waters. Chrissy was rocking a tiny white bikini. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 30 AUGUST 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Vanessa Hudgens wearing the Quay Australia Lulu Sunglasses in Red that she wore while out and about yesterday, August 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Bachelorette star Lauren Bushnell and boyfriend Devin Antin enjoy dinner with a view at SALT Restaurant & Bar at Marina Del Rey Hotel over the weekend
 Chrissy Teigen enjosy a day on a yacht during her vacation in Sardinia, Italy. She enjoyed a bit of paddle boarding before cooling off in the ocean waters. Chrissy was rocking a tiny white bikini.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

