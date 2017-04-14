1 of 81

PrettyLittleThing teamed up with Paper Magazine to throw an exclusive Coachella poolside party. The invite only event which took place on a private estate in Palm Springs provided the ultimate desert backdrop alluring the definitive it-crowd into the Pretty Little Playground. A party full of Influencers and Models, coupled with A-list attendees, the guest list included; Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Stassie Karanikolaou, Amanda Steele, Lottie Moss, Christina Milian, Shaun Ross and Sereyah. DJ’s Jessie Andrews, No Vacancy Inn, DJ Casanova, Brittany Skye provided the base to the party and led the way for a special performance by French Montana.

Last night, Armie Hammer and Brie Larson celebrated the premiere of their new film FREE FIRE in Hollywood, with an exclusive after-party at NeueHouse presented by Casa Noble Tequila. Additional guests included film director, Ben Wheatley, Sharlto Copley, Sam Riley, Enzo Cilenti and Christopher Meloni.

Former Miami Housewives and glamour girls Adriana de Moura and Lisa Hochstein attended a fashion event at What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach. Their show may have ended, but these ladies still know how to shop (designer vintage) for a cause.

Chris Manzo on set of his new hosting gig, Foul Territory, on FNTSY Sports Network. The show premieres today, April 13, and airs every Thursday at 7pm . The reality TV star turned sports impresario is the first of his famous family to get his own show post Manzo'd with Children.

Getty Images Getty Images Land Rover North America hosted the U.S. debut of the Range Rover Velar, the newest addition to the Range Rover Family of SUVs, at an exclusive evening reveal ceremony at New York’s Lincoln Center. British pop music superstar Ellie Goulding joined Land Rover to celebrate the Range Rover Velar reveal with an intimate performance of her hit songs including Burn and Love Me Like You Do. Gerry McGovern, Land Rover’s Chief Design Officer and the man behind the car’s distinctive design, was also on-hand for the dramatic unveiling of the new Range Rover Velar.

Hamid Moslehi Hamid Moslehi Style icon Kelly Gray in a behind the scenes shoot for Grayse at a Hollywood Hills private residence, shot by Michael Jackson's photographer Hamid Moslehi, jewels by Margaret Rowe Couture. Produced by PeakPRgroup.

Super stylish singer, Tinashe took a break at Lionfish Modern Coastal and Oxford Social Club

Neil Patrick Harris gets his sweat on at The Fhitting Room’s Penthouse Studio with trainer Alex Dropo on Wednesday February 12, 2017 in New York.

Getty Images Getty Images Fat Joe performs during Pepsi’s New York Yankees Home Opener After Party at Kola House in New York City

Stuart Ramson/Invision for M&M'S/AP Images Stuart Ramson/Invision for M&M'S/AP Images Multi-platinum selling band DNCE at The Brooklyn Bowl in partnership with M&M’S as part of the Spotlight Concert Series

Billy Farrell/BFA Billy Farrell/BFA Olivia Cuplo and Freida Pinto joined designer Stacey Bendet, alice + olivia’s CEO and Creative Director, to celebrate the brand’s "Eyewear is Art" Launch in LA where guests enjoyed SVEDKA Vodka.

Billy Farrell/BFA Billy Farrell/BFA Designer Stacey Bendet, alice + olivia’s CEO and Creative Director celebrated the brand’s "Eyewear is Art" Launch in LA where guests enjoyed SVEDKA Vodka

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images Steven Bauer jumped behind the Casamigos barrel bar to make a cocktail at the Ray Donovan Season 4 FYC Event at the DGA on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images The Ray Donovan cast including Kerris Dorsey, Steven Bauer, Jon Voight, Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Pooch Hall, Embeth Davidtz and Dash Mihok at the Season 4 FYC Event at the DGA on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. After the screening guests were treated to Casamigos specialty cocktails and mini vegan tacos with Casamigos infused salsa courtesy of Craig's.

Country star, Chris Lane fits in a sound check in Orlando, Florida.

Getty Images Getty Images Last night, April 11th, celebrities, social media influencers and special guests came together for Flaunt Magazine and GUESS to celebrate the launch ofThe Alternative Facts Issue. Cover star Joe Jonas, along with bandmates DNCE, hosted the private event.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI ​Khloe Kardashian was spotted wearing the QuayAustralia Needing Fame Sunglasses that she wore while grabbing a frozen yogurt this past weekend

FameFlynet FameFlynet Ben Affleck was spotted rocking DSTLD Denim's Slim 24-dip Raw Denim as he was picking up his daughter Violet from Church this past Sunday.

WWE WWE Rob Gronkowski appeared at SmackDown Live on USA Network tonight to continue to show support for his good friend, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley.

Meet F2M Transgender Patient "Nick" and Double Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Babak Dadvand, the doctor who helped him to become his true self by performing a Female to Male (TOP only) transformative surgery. Nick says, "My surgery has made me feel much more confident in my own skin and has allowed me to be more happy. I no longer feel the compulsion to hide myself. I am glad I chose Dr. Dadvand for my life altering surgery. I knew as a young child that I was not meant to be my given sex."

TV star and Bachelor alum, Ali Fedotowsky seen sporting Boy Meets Girl embroidered denim jacket in LA. The line recently launched a collaboration with Care Bears that is as cute as can be. Get yours here: www.boymeetsgirlusa.com/

Hypnotist to the stars Kimberly Friedmutter posed with Chris Tucker at Adam Sandler's Netflix premiere of Sandy Wexler.

These are the faces of a momma and baby that got little to no sleep the past few nights. The time change traveling back and forth to the east coast did not help us in the sleep department. Have you guys tried Witch Hazel to get rid of under eye puffiness (both from air travel and no sleep)? My grandma swore by it and now so do I. This @DickinsonsWitchHazel de-puffing eye gel, inner eye highlighter (opens the eye) and coffee are what's getting me through this week. Go snag yours at CVS. #9monthsAndStillWakingThreeTimesANight #tiredmomma #WillThisBabyEverSleepWell #NYC #travelingwithababy #mommylifehacks #morecoffeeplease #WitchHazel #DickinsonsWitchHazel #Sponsored A post shared by Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (@alifedotowsky) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:18am PDT After lots of traveling with baby Molly, Ali Fedotowsky shares her best kept beauty secret – Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel De-Puffing Eye Gel, available at CVS.

GUESS Originals, an initiative developed by GUESS and AWGE, to partner GUESS with leading icons at the forefront of fashion, entertainment, art and design, returns with a new exciting capsule collection in conjunction with multi-disciplined recording artist, A$AP Rocky. Inspired once again by vintage pieces from the GUESS archives, GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky is back by popular demand. The “Ice Cream and Cotton Candy” collection for Summer is packed with the collaboration’s signature stripes and offers a clean palette of pastels. Led by A$AP Rocky, the visuals for the campaign were shot and directed by his creative group, AWGE. The GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky “Ice Cream and Cotton Candy” Summer Collection will be available at select GUESS retail stores and other leading retailers globally starting in May 2, 2017.

Getty Images Getty Images Shawn Mendes and Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi attend Camp IZZE to celebrate the launch of IZZE FUSIONS in New York

New York Times best selling author Moll Anderson celebrates the launch of her new book alongside Brooke Burke at Barnes & Noble in NY

Whitney Port steps up her skincare game with Perricone MD's Hydrogen Cloud Cream

Michael Simon Michael Simon Zosia Mamet attends Burt’s Bees’ 2017 Bring Back the Bees launch, a campaign that helps plant wildflowers for honeybee health

Michael Simon Michael Simon Sabrina Carpenter performed at Camp IZZE in Brooklyn, NY

Michael Kirschbaum Michael Kirschbaum Victoria's Secret supermodel Josephine Skriver celebrated her 24th birthday (a few days early) with "sister" VS model pal Jasmine Tookes and a few other model friends yesterday at Encore Beach Club in Wynn Las Vegas. The blonde stunner and her pretty posse partied in a cabana overlooking the hot pool party action as David Guetta provided the soundtrack for the afternoon from behind the decks.

Rickie Fowler sports a relaxed look at the Wheels Up Masters party in Augusta, GA on April 6, 2017.

Kelly Bensimon at the Matrix Total Results Brass Off Launch in New York

Celerity real estate agent Chad Rogers looked like he hasn’t aged a day as he celebrated his 40th birthday with friends and family at Baltaire in Westwood on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ester Segretto Ester Segretto Aly Raisman encourage girls to Try It. Trust It. Play On. during a surprise visit to The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, celebrating the launch of NEW Playtex® Sport® Compact.

MOVI Inc MOVI Inc Social Media giants Jeffree Star and Manny MUA pose up a storm at their make-up collaboration launch party at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood,CA.

Andy Cohen joined The Real Housewives of New York City stars Dorinda Medley, Luann D’Agostino, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer at their season premiere party sponsored by Celebrity Page TV at The Attic Rooftop in NYC on Wednesday, April 5th.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Gigi Hadid embraces a laid back look paired with her Quay Australia 's On The Low Sunnies as she ventured out in Paris on April 6, 2017.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Emily Ratajkowski was spotted showing off her famous body wearing Kookai 's Blair Bodysuit paired with her mini black denim skirt as she was strolling the streets of Los Angeles, California on April 5, 2017.

Pretty Little Liars starlet Ashley Benson enjoyed her break from filming on a vacation courtesy of Celebrity Cruises.

Even with his in-demand schedule DJ Pauly D continues to make fitness a priority

Channing Tatum’s Takes a Break From Magic Mike Live to Hang with the Cast in his Luxury Las Vegas Estate Courtesy of Airbnb

Jenna Dewan-Tatum Hangs Out at her Luxury Las Vegas Estate Courtesy of Airbnb

Michael Simon Michael Simon Tanqueray Brand Ambassador Snoop Dogg brings some Gin & Juice swag to Augusta in celebration of golf’s most iconic tournament

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Heidi Klum enjoys a sunny afternoon on the beach in Turks and Caicos. The supermodel showed off her enviable figure in a little two-piece printed bikini.

BlindLight Studio BlindLight Studio Laurie Hernandez, U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Champion receives a Latinovator Award at the Hispanicize 2017 luncheon sponsored by Crest and P&G's Orgullosa. Hernandez also unveils new Crest TV commercial that reenacts a day in the life of the gold medalist and shares with viewers that when the day starts with Crest, a great smile can beat anything, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Miami.

Nicole Kidman celebrates the official launch of the Swisse Wellness and Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1® team partnership at QT Melbourne.

GUESS introduces its latest capsule collaboration with swimsuit models and bikini connoisseurs, Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman with the launch of the GUESS x A Bikini A Day swimwear collection. The 13 piece capsule collection will be available in GUESS stores and Todayintroduces its latest capsule collaboration with swimsuit models and bikini connoisseurs,andwith the launch of theswimwearcollection. The 13 piece capsule collection will be available in GUESS stores and shop.GUESS.com starting May 16, 2017.

peakPRgroup peakPRgroup (L-R) The McCord list founder Rachel McCord, How2Girl Courtney Sixx, TV personality Marisa Sullivan and journalist Kahnh Tran were on hand to judge the hat/fashion competition at the Santa Anita Races Arabian Racing Festival.

Jonathan Cheban, the “Foodgod” and Kim Kardashian's best friend, stopped by Seaspice on Sunday night during his visit for the Miami Open closing party for some quality foodie time with friend and entertainment agent Prince Fred K and Snapchatted his experience.

Olivia Culpo looking casual chic in Peace Love World's Lace-up top, while out in LA!

Invision/AP for Budweiser Invision/AP for Budweiser Emily Ratajkowski celebrates the launch of Bud & Burgers and The Official Burger of the LA Dodgers by Budweiser in the Budweiser VIP Suite at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Opening Day on April 3, 2017.

Getty Images Getty Images Felicity Huffman was all smiles as she celebrated her Haute Living San Francisco cover with Tanqueray at Osteria Mozza in LA on Saturday.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Triple-threat Victoria Justice took a moment to stock up on Caress’ chicly repackaged line of body washes that promise soft skin and fine fragrance.

Michael Simon Michael Simon First Look! Drew Barrymore celebrates individuality in Crocs’ new “Come As You Are” advertising campaign

Carrie Underwood joins Carnival Cruise Line and performed on the Carnival Imagination to celebrate the partnership with Operation Homefront.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Kate Mara spotted running errands in Los Angeles wearing her Tiffany HardWear Chain Wrap necklace

Jill Weisleder/DODGERS Jill Weisleder/DODGERS David Beckham attends LA Dodgers opening day against the San Diego Padres.

Michael Bezjian Michael Bezjian E! News correspondent Sibley Scoles kept it casually cool at the launch of CÎROC’s newest flavor, CÎROC Summer Colada, available for a limited time only, at the Sunset Marquis on Wednesday afternoon.

Getty Images for Haute Living Getty Images for Haute Living Karolina Kurkova attends the National Autism Day Dinner with Hassan Whiteside Presented by Haute Living at Cipriani Downtown Miami on April 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Fancy.com Fancy.com deadmau5 signs fan merchandise at the launch of his pop up experience 'lots of stuff in a store,' powered by FANCY.com.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Sophie Turner, spotted leaving Craig's Restaurant with beau Joe Jonas dressed in Majorelle's Salsa Dress this past weekend in West Hollywood, California.

Getty Images Getty Images Jasmine Sanders was snapped looking stunning in Misha Collection 's Shadara Dress as she walked the red carpet of Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Award in Los Angeles, California on April 2, 2017.

Getty Images for American Express Getty Images for American Express Gabrielle Union attends American Express "Paints The Town Platinum" at Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres at SLS Brickell Hotel & Residences in Miami on April 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Danny Mahoney. Danny Mahoney. Actor and model Tyson Beckford partied last night at XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas. Arriving at 3 a.m., clad in a form fitting white tee-shirt and jeans, a buff Beckford sat with a small group at David Guetta's stage table where they threw back shots of Don Julio 1942 tequila and moved to the sounds of Guetta's hit songs.

Minnie Mouse and Nicki Minaj attend Fashion LA Awards. Minnie wears custom alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet dress at the Sunset Tower Hotel on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Sports superstars Mark Strickland and Walter Briggs at Brickell City Centre in Miami, FL for the inaugural Shopping Olympics benefitting Special Olympics Florida on Saturday, April 1.

WE tv celebrated their new show “Dr. Miami” with a reality star studded premiere party where Farrah Abraham and Renee Graziano snap chatting each other inside the VIP section.

Cynthia Bailey in a sleek ponytail wearing a one of a kind dress designed by Tanya Marie spotted at the Tuck Room in North Miami Beach, FL., WE tv celebrated their new show “Dr. Miami” with a reality star studded premiere party. Celebs including J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert, Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Farrah Abraham (“Teen Mom”), Renee Graziano (“Mob Wives” “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars”), Carla Facciolo (“Mob Wives”), “Dr. Miami” and the cast of the show along with Hencha Voigt and Metisha Schaefer from (“WAGS Miami”) all celebrated on a beautiful Florida night.

Recording artist Leona Lewis celebrated her birthday with a night out with 15 of her closest friends on Saturday. Wearing a multi-colored, sequins jumpsuit, the “Bleeding Love” star started off her night with a special dinner at Recording artist Leona Lewis celebrated her birthday with a night out with 15 of her closest friends on Saturday. Wearing a multi-colored, sequins jumpsuit, the “Bleeding Love” star started off her night with a special dinner at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where she enjoyed the avocado toast, chicken meatballs, yellowtail sashimi and more.

Director/writer/star of the critically acclaimed movie "Worlds Apart" Christopher Papakaliatis was joined by Downton Abbey star Leslie Nicol and Producer Cindy Cowan at the UTA screening of his moving politically charged love story.

The secrets out .... TV Personality Aviva Drescher gets her Glam healthy hair using So Cozy products - free of all the bad chemicals and great for your hair! Plus the whole family can use them!

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Empire actress Rumer Willis leaving NYC hotspot Kola House after dinner with a friend

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Joanna Krupa looking flawless leaving her house in a Peace Love World top!!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Selma Blair was spotted carrying an August Handbag as she was out and about in Los Angeles, California on March 29, 2017.

Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing the chicest sweatsuit from NAKED Cashmere while leaving her New York apartment. The supermodel was wearing the Naked Cashmere Aubrina pants ($225) with the matching Campbell sweater ($200) in nude.

Another hot item is Nintendo’s newest system, Nintendo Switch, which celebrity fans, like Joe Jonas and John Cena, have been caught playing. Nintendo Switch is sure to keep you entertained in style, anytime and anywhere, this spring with games like 1-2-Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe releasing in April.