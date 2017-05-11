1 of 12
Yeah, indeed! Usher still has a smoking hot body at age 38. Click through the gallery to see the crazy physique that should probably shame every other man on the beach!
Hey daddy! Usher rocked a full-body spandex bodysuit that showed off every inch of his body on May 9, 2017.
The sculpted singer took his shirt off on the beach in Hawaii during his steamy vacation.
Usher took a page out of Justin Bieber’s body book in the skin-tight suit that showcased his bulge.
The ripped dad showed off his massive muscles in a sleeveless shirt in the water.
Surf’s up!
The "OMG" singer cheered for himself on the paddle board!
Usher’s rock-hard abs were clearly visible when he stripped off his shirt.
He made sure his suit fit correctly.
He was perfectly balanced on the board.
What do you think about Usher’s spandex suit in Hawaii? Sound off in comments below.
