Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott took their five kids to a Care Bears Official Share Your Care Day Celebration at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills, Calif. Their Saturday smiles, however, masked the very real financial concerns for the family. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Tori and Dean enjoyed the Sept. 9 kids' event with their five kids, who range in age from 6 months to 9 years old. Photo credit: MEGA

McDermott was seen laughing as he gave their youngest child a pacifier. Photo credit: MEGA

The family-friendly day was a far cry from a recent trip to Mexico. As Radar has reported, Spelling, McDermott, and the kids stayed at an expensive resort hotel despite their money woes Photo credit: MEGA

McDermott had a good time feeding his youngest son, Beau, a doughnut at the Care Bears gathering in which families sat at various tables. Spelling wore a braid and her trademark mommy sundress on the warm day in Woodland Hills. Photo credit: MEGA

Spelling and McDermott have hit the breaking point with their finances. Although they recently put on happy faces at a red carpet event the couple is having money trouble Photo credit: MEGA

According to reports, the pair owed the IRS close to $1 million in taxes , and McDermott must make monthly child support payments to his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, after a court battle earlier this year. Photo credit: MEGA