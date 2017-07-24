Ready To Relapse? Kathryn Dennis Confesses Having Custody Is ‘Chaotic’

Kensie and St. Julien, but is it too much for the Southern Charm star to handle? Click through these slides to get the latest on the reality star. Kathryn Dennis is finally spending time with her kids,and, but is it too much for the Southern Charm star to handle? Click through these slides to get the latest on the reality star.

Thomas Ravenel, 54. The Dennis, 24, finally settled her custody battle with, 54. The former politician was awarded full custody of their 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, and the young reality star was granted alternate weekend visitation while she works on her sobriety.

Dennis spent time with her tots over the weekend, and shared photos of their visit on Instagarm. Photo credit: Instagram/@kathryndennis

"It's amazing -- my greatest source of [perfect] chaos are similtaneously my greatest source of peace [sic]," she captioned a photo of Kensie playing with her hair. Photo credit: Instagram/@kathryndennis

She also posted a photo with St. Julien on her lap. Photo credit: Instagram/@kathryndennis

"My little chica!!!" she gushed in another video. Photo credit: Instagram/@kathryndennis

Radar previously reported that Dennis checked herself into rehab last summer after filming the Southern Charm reunion. She continues to work on her addiction issues, and will lose visitation with her kids if she cannot remain sober