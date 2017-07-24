Ready To Relapse? Kathryn Dennis Confesses Having Custody Is ‘Chaotic’
Kathryn Dennis is finally spending time with her kids, Kensie and St. Julien, but is it too much for the Southern Charm star to handle? Click through these slides to get the latest on the reality star.
Dennis, 24, finally settled her custody battle with Thomas Ravenel, 54. The former politician was awarded full custody of their 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, and the young reality star was granted alternate weekend visitation while she works on her sobriety.
Dennis spent time with her tots over the weekend, and shared photos of their visit on Instagarm.
Photo credit: Instagram/@kathryndennis
"It's amazing -- my greatest source of [perfect] chaos are similtaneously my greatest source of peace [sic]," she captioned a photo of Kensie playing with her hair.
Photo credit: Instagram/@kathryndennis
She also posted a photo with St. Julien on her lap.
