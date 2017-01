1 of 8

Getty Images Getty Images Teresa Giudice has something waiting for hubby Joe when he gets out of prison — her new sexy body! Click through to see her latest steamy photoshoot that'll make his 41-month stint feel longer than ever.

Getty Images Getty Images The 44-year-old announced on her social media that she has a new secret projects in the works, but her news was quickly overshadowed when fans took a closer look at the photos.

Getty Images Getty Images The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared to undergo a dramatic weight loss in recent weeks.

Getty Images Getty Images Gia's sweet 16 party just last week. The 44-year-old was brokenhearted to hear about his daughter sweet 16 party just last week.

Getty Images Getty Images However, even when Joe gets released, he and Teresa may still have a difficult time picking up where they left off. Radar readers know that when Teresa was released in 2015, the couple was unable to get intimate for the first couple of days.

Getty Images Getty Images "Joe was frustrated the girls wouldn't leave the bedroom because they missed Teresa so much," an insider told Radar. "He understood, but made it clear, on the third night, everyone would go back to their own bedrooms."