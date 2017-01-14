1 of 8

Getty Images Getty Images Teresa Giudice has something waiting for hubby Joe when he gets out of prison — her new sexy body! Click through to see her latest steamy photoshoot that'll make his 41-month stint feel longer than ever.

Getty Images Getty Images The 44-year-old announced on her social media that she has a new secret projects in the works, but her news was quickly overshadowed when fans took a closer look at the photos.

Getty Images Getty Images The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared to undergo a dramatic weight loss in recent weeks.

Getty Images Getty Images "Joe was frustrated the girls wouldn't leave the bedroom because they missed Teresa so much," an insider told Radar. "He understood, but made it clear, on the third night, everyone would go back to their own bedrooms."