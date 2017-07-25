‘Teen Mom’ Hooker Scandal! Family Claims MTV Star Is Escorting & Hooked On Heroin

Jordan Cashmyer has been on a downward spiral since appearing on 16 and Pregnant – and it seems she has finally hit rock bottom. The troubled MTV alum’s family member exclusively claimed to RadarOnline.com that Cashmyer is not only working as an escort, but she also struggles with heroin addiction.

Cashmyer, who appeared on season 5 of 16 & Pregnant, works as an escort on the website Escort Babylon under the name Raquelle. “A down to earth, open-minded, ambitious Taurus, who likes to spend time with generous men and have fun,” her profile reads. “ If you want an upscale girl then stop searching and let’s have some fun.

The 22-year-old has multiple nearly naked photos on her profile, wearing only a bra and underwear. In one of the sexy snaps, she is completely topless.

I can guarantee she is not doing well ," Cashmyer's family member exclusively told Radar. "She has been living on the streets. She calls her father to let him know she's alive."

The family member also claimed that Cashmyer, who is mother to daughter Genevieve, suffers from heroin addiction. "She has overdosed multiple times and went to rehab three or four times," the insider said of her addiction to hard-core drugs, which started when she began working as a stripper. "Her father had to put her in rehab, but she never completes the programs. Once the withdrawals kick in she leaves on her own."

The insider explained how Cashmyer's 3-year-old daughter was living with her father and stepmother until her baby daddy took her on December 17, 2015 to live with his mother. "Last summer in June or July she signed paper work with Derek's mother for temporary custody. Her parents have been cut off from their granddaughter," the source said. "Jordan hasn't brought up her name."

"Jordan is on a destructive path," the insider added. "She's in our prayers that she pulls through in the state that she's in." Photo credit: Twitter/@Cashhhhh_

Cashmyer's baby daddy revealed over social media in 2014 that Cashmyer has been working in a strip club. In July 2016, she took to Facebook to tell fans that she stopped abusing alcohol and drugs after a stint in rehab. Photo credit: Twitter/@Cashhhhh_