Jordan Cashmyer has been on a downward spiral since appearing on 16 and Pregnant – and it seems she has finally hit rock bottom. The troubled MTV alum’s family member exclusively claimed to RadarOnline.com that Cashmyer is not only working as an escort, but she also struggles with heroin addiction.
‘Teen Mom’ Hooker Scandal! Family Claims MTV Star Is Escorting & Hooked On Heroin
1
of
9
1 of 9
Jordan Cashmyer has been on a downward spiral since appearing on 16 and Pregnant – and it seems she has finally hit rock bottom. The troubled MTV alum’s family member exclusively claimed to RadarOnline.com that Cashmyer is not only working as an escort, but she also struggles with heroin addiction.
The family member also claimed that Cashmyer, who is mother to daughter Genevieve, suffers from heroin addiction. "She has overdosed multiple times and went to rehab three or four times," the insider said of her addiction to hard-core drugs, which started when she began working as a stripper. "Her father had to put her in rehab, but she never completes the programs. Once the withdrawals kick in she leaves on her own."
6 of 9
The insider explained how Cashmyer's 3-year-old daughter was living with her father and stepmother until her baby daddy Derek Taylor took her on December 17, 2015 to live with his mother. "Last summer in June or July she signed paper work with Derek's mother for temporary custody. Her parents have been cut off from their granddaughter," the source said. "Jordan hasn't brought up her name."
Teen Mom Fix: Unscripted Facebook group was the first to report on the escort site.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Jordan Cashmyer has been on a downward spiral since appearing on 16 and Pregnant – and it seems she has finally hit rock bottom. The troubled MTV alum’s family member exclusively claimed to RadarOnline.com that Cashmyer is not only working as an escort, but she also struggles with heroin addiction.
The family member also claimed that Cashmyer, who is mother to daughter Genevieve, suffers from heroin addiction. "She has overdosed multiple times and went to rehab three or four times," the insider said of her addiction to hard-core drugs, which started when she began working as a stripper. "Her father had to put her in rehab, but she never completes the programs. Once the withdrawals kick in she leaves on her own."
The insider explained how Cashmyer's 3-year-old daughter was living with her father and stepmother until her baby daddy Derek Taylor took her on December 17, 2015 to live with his mother. "Last summer in June or July she signed paper work with Derek's mother for temporary custody. Her parents have been cut off from their granddaughter," the source said. "Jordan hasn't brought up her name."
"Jordan is on a destructive path," the insider added. "She's in our prayers that she pulls through in the state that she's in."
Teen Mom Fix: Unscripted Facebook group was the first to report on the escort site.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.