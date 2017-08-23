Awkward! Taylor Swift To Run Into Katy Perry & Ex Calvin Harris At The MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards is on August 27 and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Taylor Swift may wish she had stayed at home by the time it’s all over! A sneak peek inside the venue shows the pop singer is going to have to come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris — and her arch-nemesis, Katy Perry. Find out where other stars will be by clicking through Radar’s gallery. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Swift was already bracing for a run-in with Perry, who will be hosting and performing at the event in California. Photo credit: Getty Images

Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean. Now Swift will also have to worry about being in the same room with her ex-boyfriend. Harris is up for Best Dance Song for his hit “My Way” and for Best Collaboration for “Feels,” featuringand Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Swift’s appearance comes on the heels of her announcement she’s releasing a new album called “Reputation” in November. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Pink and Kendrick Lamar will be seated The event will be star-studded.andwill be seated next to each other. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Harris will be grouped with other big names, including Shawn Mendes and Logic. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Olivia Munn will be joining Hailey Baldwin and others. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Miley Cyrus will be seated right next to her little sister, Noah. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner