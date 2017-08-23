Awkward! Taylor Swift To Run Into Katy Perry & Ex Calvin Harris At The MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards is on August 27 and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Taylor Swift may wish she had stayed at home by the time it’s all over! A sneak peek inside the venue shows the pop singer is going to have to come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris — and her arch-nemesis, Katy Perry. Find out where other stars will be by clicking through Radar’s gallery.
Swift was already bracing for a run-in with Perry, who will be hosting and performing
at the event in California.
Now Swift will also have to worry about being in the same room
with her ex-boyfriend. Harris is up for Best Dance Song for his hit “My Way” and for Best Collaboration for “Feels,” featuring Pharrell Williams
, Katy Perry
and Big Sean
.
Swift’s appearance comes on the heels of her announcement she’s releasing a new album called “Reputation” in November.
Harris will be grouped with other big names, including Shawn Mendes and Logic.
Olivia Munn will be joining Hailey Baldwin and others.
Miley Cyrus will be seated right next to her little sister, Noah.
Will you be watching the MTV VMAs on Sunday night? Who are you most looking forward to seeing? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.
