Divorcing Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have made their first public appearance since he filed for divorce. The married couple and TV co-stars look like they are taking an easygoing approach to their formerly messy split. Click through Radar's gallery for more on where the El Moussas showed up and the latest on their divorce.
As Radar readers know, the Flip or Flop stars are reportedly hoping their shocking split won't affect their hit TV show. According to People, a source close to the couple said that the two "are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show."
The couple's reunion, if only for a conference, comes after Tarek, 35, who had thyroid cancer and radiation treatment, revealed on Instagram he is now cancer free.
The El Moussas secretly split up in May 2016 but didn't tell their fans until December. In January, Tarek officially filed for divorce.
Sources have told Radar that their show must go on and the El Moussas are already filming new Flip or Flop episodes because HGTV execs smell ratings gold.
While Christina has a new beau, Gary Anderson, Tarek has been spotted with a sexy blonde mystery woman. In a statement announcing their split, the popular HGTV pair said, "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage."
