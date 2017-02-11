1 of 9

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Divorcing Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have made their first public appearance since he filed for divorce. The married couple and TV co-stars look like they are taking an easygoing approach to their formerly messy split. Click through Radar's gallery for more on where the El Moussas showed up and the latest on their divorce.

Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit ... great meeting our students ❤ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:21pm PST Instagram/@christinaelmoussa On her Instagram, Christina revealed the couple making their first joint public appearance together since the split--at the Investor Summit in Las Vegas on Friday. Both the El Moussas wore smiles. One fan responded on Instagram, "Please get back together. Y'all are so cute!"

Instagram/@therealtarekelmoussa Via his Instagram, Tarek informed fans that he and Christina were teaching people how to have fun and flip houses at the conference. As Tarek stood with his mic, Christina wielded hers from a stool.

Respect! @christinaelmoussa , she flies in, then flies back out just because she needs to be with her kids. Love ❤️ her! Director @aprilaslc #sonyfs7 #fs7 #sonya7rii #4k #24p #film #filmmaker #filmmaking #video #lasvegas #vegas #sincity #nevada #gvr #fliporflop #zurixx #teamzurixx A photo posted by Joenhia Bigornia (@big7media) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:39pm PST Instagram/@therealtarekelmoussa In another Instagram post, an El Moussa pal, Joenhia Biornia shared a photo of the two going before the TV cameras at the investors' event. She commented admiringly of Christina, "she flies in, then she flies back out just because she needs to be with her kids." The El Moussas raise daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images As Radar readers know, the Flip or Flop stars are reportedly hoping their shocking split won't affect their hit TV show. According to People, a source close to the couple said that the two "are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show."

Getty Images Getty Images Sources have told Radar that their show must go on and the El Moussas are already filming new Flip or Flop episodes because HGTV execs smell ratings gold.