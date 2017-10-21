Steve Harvey Has Lunch With Kris Jenner’s Beau Corey Gamble

Steve Harvey
and Corey Gamble
had lunch together in Beverly Hills on Friday. As RadarOnline.com's photos show, the two looked like best buddies and no doubt chatted about Gamble's lady -- and Harvey's friend, the Kardashians' momager, Kris Jenner
Harvey always lives large! The TV host who recently got blasted online for getting primo seats at the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight, went to the ritzy Via Alloro restaurant
with Gamble in Beverly Hills.
The Family Feud star, 60, is closer in age to 36-year-old Gamble's girlfriend, Kris Jenner, 61, than her boytoy is!
Harvey told reporters during his restaurant outing with Gamble and some other friends that he supports businessman Mark Cuban running for President.
Harvey and Gamble were seen taking a walk in Paris together last October. Both men clearly like the finer things in life! Harvey, his wife, Jenner and Gamble have also been spotted together at Paris Fashion Week.
As Radar has reported, Jenner and Gamble are back on again as they were seen out on a recent date night. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/kris-jenner-goes-on-date-night-with-corey-gamble/
Gamble had a blast with Jenner and pal clothing designer Tommy Hilfiger at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood recently. But it was guys' day on Friday as he joined Harvey for some food and conversation!
Although Harvey never stops promoting himself, as Radar has reported, he's having a hard time getting stars to come on his Los Angeles talk show. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/hollywood-snubs-steve-stars-refuse-go-heinous-host-harveys-l-talk-show/ He's also been criticized for writing a memo to staffers asking them not to speak to him! http://radaronline.com/exclusives/2017/09/steve-harvey-defends-memo-moves-show-to-los-angeles/
