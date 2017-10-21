Steve Harvey Has Lunch With Kris Jenner’s Beau Corey Gamble

Steve Harvey and Corey Gamble had lunch together in Beverly Hills on Friday. As RadarOnline.com's photos show, the two looked like best buddies and no doubt chatted about Gamble's lady -- and Harvey's friend, the Kardashians' momager, Kris Jenner. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more! andhad lunch together in Beverly Hills on Friday. As RadarOnline.com's photos show, the two looked like best buddies and no doubt chatted about Gamble's lady -- and Harvey's friend, the Kardashians' momager,. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Harvey always lives large! The TV host who recently got blasted online for getting primo seats at the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight, went to the ritzy Via Alloro restaurant with Gamble in Beverly Hills.

The Family Feud star, 60, is closer in age to 36-year-old Gamble's girlfriend, Kris Jenner, 61, than her boytoy is! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Harvey told reporters during his restaurant outing with Gamble and some other friends that he supports businessman Mark Cuban running for President. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Harvey and Gamble were seen taking a walk in Paris together last October. Both men clearly like the finer things in life! Harvey, his wife, Jenner and Gamble have also been spotted together at Paris Fashion Week. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar has reported, Jenner and Gamble are back on again as they were seen out on a recent date night. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/kris-jenner-goes-on-date-night-with-corey-gamble/ Photo credit: BACKGRID

Christopher Cunningham. Can Harvey, who often talks about relationship issues on his shows, give advice to Gamble on how to treat a lady? Gamble reportedly had a rival for Jenner's heart as she was rumored to be seeing a Nigerian billionaire businessman . Can Harvey, who often talks about relationship issues on his shows, give advice to Gamble on how to treat a lady? Photo credit: BACKGRID

Gamble had a blast with Jenner and pal clothing designer Tommy Hilfiger at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood recently. But it was guys' day on Friday as he joined Harvey for some food and conversation! Photo credit: BACKGRID