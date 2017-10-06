Vegas Killer’s Family Friend Confesses: He Slept With Prostitutes & Unnerved GF!

Marilou Danley, 62, often felt unsafe around him. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more! In a troubling reveal , Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock ’s family friend claimed the shooter would sleep with prostitutes offered by casinos, after gambling. He also stated that the killer was a defendant of gun right and that his girlfriend,, 62, often felt unsafe around him. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more!

Adam Le Fevre was in a relationship with the sister of Marilou Danley. He told A Current Affair that he had travelled to Las Vegas and the Philippines with Paddock various times before

He claimed that the shooter – who killed over 58 and injured over 500 innocent concertgoers in his Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre – was “condescending” towards Danley and made her feel “nervous and jittery.”

He also confessed that during their trip to Vegas, he took full advantage of the prostitutes offered by the casinos. I had “no questions that some of those offers had been accepted,” he said.

Le Fevre assured the outlet that while he did know Paddock, 64, for years, their relationship was “not loving” or “caring.” He added: “It is a very chilling thought to know that the person that is at the center of the world's largest story at the moment was somebody that I knew, somebody that I was welcomed into their home, into their family, into their life.”

Defending his ex-girlfriend’s sister, Le Fevre said he was certain Marilou Danley had nothing to do with Paddock’s Las Vegas attack, nor was she aware of his plan beforehand. “I think I know Marilou and the family well enough... and all of them a very loving family, and I believe if Marilou had the slightest inkling that something wasn't right, that she would've attempted to intervene and shared that with her family,” he said.

Speaking of Paddock’s enthusiasm for gun possession, Le Fevre said the killer was “very strict and very firm on the fact that it's a right. It's the freedom of every American to participate, to own a gun and use it… when need be.”