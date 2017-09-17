Stars Arrive At The 2017 Emmy Awards – See The Photos

The 69th annual Emmy Awards take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles today. Television’s biggest stars will be looking their absolute best on the red carpet and RadarOnline.com has the best fashion of the day. To get all the best images click through the gallery.

Representatives of sponsors EY held all the winners names for the 69th Emmy Awards in these sealed cases – let’s hope they are kept in a safe place! Photo credit: Getty Images

They washed up well … the boys from nominated show Stranger Things turned on the style to walk the red carpet. From left to right Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, & Caleb McLaughlin. Photo credit: Getty Images

E! Fashion host, Giuliana Rancic looked stunning in this black couture dress wearing her hair swept back as she got ready to greet the stars on the this year’s red carpet.

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson – who is nominated for best actor in a comedy series wore an white Armani tux on the red carpet. He was accompanied by his wife Alvina Stewart at the Emmys. Photo credit: Getty Images

Emmy winner James Corden walked the red carpet with his wife Julia Carey – he already received his award for Best Variety Special that was awarded in downtown Los Angeles on September 9. Photo credit: Getty Images

Va-Va Voom … Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara turned heads in this stunning off the shoulder white gown, with signature earrings and her hair in a pony tail. Photo credit: Getty Images