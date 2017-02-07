1 of 9
Chrissy Teigen revealed her post-baby body for the first time in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue less than a year after giving birth to 10-month-old daughter, Luna — see the photos of this year's sexy SI models!
"It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit," the 31-year-old said in a behind-the-scenes video of her photo shoot. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."
Teigen has been a Sports Illustrated staple since she made her debut as "Rookie of the Year" in 2010.
Earlier this year, the model's post baby was spotted on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico.
63-year-old Christie Brinkley will also be featured in the Swimsuit Issue, along with daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. See more here.
Hailey Clauson is making sizzling return after a successful year as a cover model. See more here.
Mia Kang was revealed as this year's rookie. See more here .
After making a splash in Rio as a part of the Final Five, U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles traded her leotard for a bikini. See more here .
Fellow gymnast Aly Raisman was also part of the SI Swimsuit 2017 team. See more here.
