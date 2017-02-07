1 of 9

James Macari/Sports Illustrated James Macari/Sports Illustrated Chrissy Teigen revealed her post-baby body for the first time in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue less than a year after giving birth to 10-month-old daughter, Luna — see the photos of this year's sexy SI models!

James Macari/Sports Illustrated James Macari/Sports Illustrated "It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit," the 31-year-old said in a behind-the-scenes video of her photo shoot. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."

Sports Illustrated Sports Illustrated Teigen has been a Sports Illustrated staple since she made her debut as "Rookie of the Year" in 2010.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Earlier this year, the model's post baby was spotted on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Christie Brinkley will also be featured in the Swimsuit Issue, along with daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. 63-year-oldwill also be featured in the Swimsuit Issue, along with daughters, 31, and, 18. See more here

James Macari/Sports Illustrated James Macari/Sports Illustrated Clauson is making sizzling return after a successful year as a cover model. Haileyis making sizzling return after a successful year as a cover model. See more here

James Macari/Sports Ilustrated James Macari/Sports Ilustrated Simone Biles traded her leotard for a bikini. After making a splash in Rio as a part of the Final Five, U.S. Olympic gymnasttraded her leotard for a bikini. See more here