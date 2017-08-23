The Odd Couple! Spencer Pratt Frolics With Far-Right InfoWars Host Alex Jones

Spencer Pratt
and far-right InfoWars
radio host Alex Jones
met up recently while on vacation in Hawaii. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see photos from their strange bromantic getaway.
The pair, who happened to be staying at the same resort, donned swimsuits and grabbed snorkels for their guys day out.
“I asked him if he does his rants on purpose
or if it’s an act. I thought that was some good journalism,” Pratt said of his interaction with the infamous conspiracy theorist. “I asked him about his opinion on being spoofed on Homeland.”
“We covered all the important subjects,” Pratt said about hanging out with Jones. “Black helicopters, the Matrix, AI bot wars, China taking over, Trump. You know, just normal 7:30 a.m. beach conversations—super chill.”
"We're behind America and America's decision," Pratt has said.
Spencer and Montag first met Jones when they sat for a 2009 InfoWars interview with him. “I think he appreciates that when we had the juice we risked it all and lost it all going on his show!” said Pratt. “So he owes at least one buffet breakfast for taking our careers from us.”
