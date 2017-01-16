1 of 6
Sister Wives star Kody Brown has 18 kids, so it's no wonder at least one of them is a little wild! RadarOnline.com has learned that Logan, 22, the son of Kody and Janelle, is breaking free from the chains of his fundamentalist Mormon upbringing.
The Sister Wives kids are one by one turning their backs on the family's lifestyle! And from the looks of it, Logan is really enjoying his decision!
Petty also has a racy side! She dressed up as a 50 Shades of Gray submissive for Halloween, complete with a ball-gag and handcuffs! Her Instagram account says she's "just here to drink whiskey and pet dogs"
Mariah, Logan's younger sister, came out to her family as gay on the show. She has said she previously developed a homophobic attitude to compensate for her feelings towards women.
Kody and his sister wives Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn have all expressed their support for their children's decisions, even if they don't fit with the beliefs of their church. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: