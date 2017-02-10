1 of 9
Kody Brown dragged his miserable looking wife Meri and the three other Sister Wives back to Utah to protest the state's ruling that kept polygamy a crime. Click through the gallery to see the scandalous family fighting for their way of life as the cameras were rolling!
Kody stood by a sign that said: "No More Dumb Rules!"
The Sister Wives stars were joined by about 200 other people, including the Darger family, who are also polygamists, Winslow reported.
Jenelle Brown recently Tweeted her support for polygamy, writing: "We believe EVERYONE has the right to structure their families how they choose. Keep Government out of bedroom. What if your rights r next?"
Meri Brown looked miserable standing with her husband and three sister wives. Kody divorced her in order to marry Robyn Brown, his younger fourth wife and she was caught up in a shocking catfishing scandal, having an illicit romance with a man that turned out to actually be a woman.
Fox 13 News reporter Winslow interviewed Kody, who called on the legislature to "decriminalize" polygamy despite
The pro-polygamy protestors moved inside the State building.
