Kody Brown dragged his miserable looking wife Meri and the three other Sister Wives back to Utah to protest the state's ruling that kept polygamy a crime. Click through the gallery to see the scandalous family fighting for their way of life as the cameras were rolling!

UHP estimates 200 at today’s pro-polygamy rally at the #utleg. @fox13 #utpol #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/fPZhSXVe23 — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) February 10, 2017 Kody Brown and his four wives brought the TLC cameras along to the Ben Winslow captured the reality stars with some of their children at the rally. March for marriage!and his four wives brought the TLC cameras along to the pro-polygamy rally they staged at the Utah State Capitol on Friday, February 10, 2017. Fox 13 News reportercaptured the reality stars with some of their children at the rally.

Looks like a couple hundred now here for the pro-polygamy rally. It’s starting to rain. @fox13 #utpol #utleg #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/IqlhvFw4Dh — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) February 10, 2017 Ben Winslow/Fox 13 As Radar previously reported, the Browns were dealt a crushing blow in their lawsuit against that state that aimed to legalize plural marriages . The state declined to hear their case, keeping polygamy a crime in the state.

The Sister Wives stars were joined by about 200 other people, including the Darger family, who are also polygamists, Winslow reported

Jenelle Brown recently Tweeted her support for polygamy, writing: "We believe EVERYONE has the right to structure their families how they choose. Keep Government out of bedroom. What if your rights r next?"

Meri Brown looked miserable standing with her husband and three sister wives. Kody divorced her in order to marry Robyn Brown, his younger fourth wife and she was caught up in a shocking catfishing scandal, having an illicit romance with a man that turned out to actually be a woman.