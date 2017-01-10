1 of 8

Sherri Papini, the young mother who was kidnapped while out on a jog, emerged for the first time since her escape from her torturers.

Keith Papini, recently described her condition when he saw her for the first time after she escaped from the kidnappers: "Her now emaciated body of 87 pounds was The mother of four wore a heavy ski jacket and hoodie. Her husband,, recently described her condition when he saw her for the first time after she escaped from the kidnappers: "Her now emaciated body of 87 pounds was covered in multi colored bruises, severe burns, red rashes, and chain markings ."

"Her signature long, blonde hair had been chopped off," Keith said about his wife's locks. Here, Papini covered her head with a black hoodie outside of her house.

The family moved out of their Mountain Gate, Calif. home after her return. Later, Keith revealed details of the brutal torture his wife endured while she was held captive. "She has been branded and I could feel the rise of her scabs under my fingers."

Sheri was finally rescued on November 24 and her husband gave the excruciating details of her escape. " She was thrown from a vehicle with a chain around her waist , attached to her wrists and a bag over her head. The same bag she used to flag someone down once she was able to free one of her hands."

The Shasta County Sheriff's office had not made any arrests in the case. As concern grew that the situation was a hoax, the department was forced to fight back against those rumors.