Selena Gomez Caught In Steamy Wet Kiss With Hunky Co-Star!

The producer's untitled project is being filmed on the streets of Manhattan, which is where Gomez, 25, and Chamalet, 21, were pictured smooching while in a passionate embrace.
The two could not keep their hands off each other as they filmed the steamy scene. Even when it was not raining, the two practiced their sweet smooch over and over again!
Is this simply great acting or does Gomez's boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, have something to worry about?
While the pop star and her musical beau seem to be madly in love in recent photos, hot snaps of her and Chalamet suggest otherwise!
As Radar readers know, Gomez was in a long and treacherous relationship with pop prince Justin Bieber, 23. After their relationship didn't work out, he went on to date a myriad of beautiful models, while she stayed single until hooking up with Bella Hadid's ex, Abel Tesfaye AKA The Weeknd.
Do you think Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet's chemistry is simply an act? Let us know in the comments below.
