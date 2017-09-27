Selena Gomez Caught In Steamy Wet Kiss With Hunky Co-Star!

Selena Gomez claimed to have ditched her bad habits after her terrifying kidney transplant, but kissing cute boys surely wasn't one of them! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Timothee Chalamet while on set of Woody Allen's new film! See the shocking photos. claimed to have ditched her bad habits after her terrifying kidney transplant, but kissing cute boys surely wasn't one of them! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the gorgeous actress was caught locking lips with hunky co-star while on set of's new film! See the shocking photos. Photo credit: MEGA

The producer's untitled project is being filmed on the streets of Manhattan, which is where Gomez, 25, and Chamalet, 21, were pictured smooching while in a passionate embrace. Photo credit: MEGA

The two could not keep their hands off each other as they filmed the steamy scene. Even when it was not raining, the two practiced their sweet smooch over and over again! Photo credit: MEGA

Is this simply great acting or does Gomez's boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, have something to worry about? Photo credit: MEGA

While the pop star and her musical beau seem to be madly in love in recent photos, hot snaps of her and Chalamet suggest otherwise! Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, Gomez was in a long and treacherous relationship with pop prince Justin Bieber, 23. After their relationship didn't work out, he went on to date a myriad of beautiful models, while she stayed single until hooking up with Bella Hadid's ex, Abel Tesfaye AKA The Weeknd. Photo credit: MEGA

With The Weeknd on tour and Gomez filming her newest project, it's no wonder she's been captured puckering up to Chamalet more than once I the past few weeks! Photo credit: MEGA

The two haven't been spotted on a date in quite a while, and now that the brunette beauty is all cured of her ailments, seems like she's enjoying her artistic freedom! Photo credit: MEGA