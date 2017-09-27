Selena Gomez Caught In Steamy Wet Kiss With Hunky Co-Star! thumbnail

Sorry Abel

Selena Gomez Caught In Steamy Wet Kiss With Hunky Co-Star!

The singer can't keep her hands to herself while singer BF is away on tour.

Selena Gomez claimed to have ditched her bad habits after her terrifying kidney transplant, but kissing cute boys surely wasn't one of them! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the gorgeous actress was caught locking lips with hunky co-star Timothee Chalamet while on set of Woody Allen's new film! See the shocking photos.

The producer's untitled project is being filmed on the streets of Manhattan, which is where Gomez, 25, and Chamalet, 21, were pictured smooching while in a passionate embrace.

The two could not keep their hands off each other as they filmed the steamy scene. Even when it was not raining, the two practiced their sweet smooch over and over again!

Is this simply great acting or does Gomez's boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, have something to worry about?

While the pop star and her musical beau seem to be madly in love in recent photos, hot snaps of her and Chalamet suggest otherwise!

As Radar readers know, Gomez was in a long and treacherous relationship with pop prince Justin Bieber, 23. After their relationship didn't work out, he went on to date a myriad of beautiful models, while she stayed single until hooking up with Bella Hadid's ex, Abel Tesfaye AKA The Weeknd.

With The Weeknd on tour and Gomez filming her newest project, it's no wonder she's been captured puckering up to Chamalet more than once I the past few weeks!

"I'm the kind of girl that loves tremendously big," said Gomez in an interview earlier this year. Does her boyfriend still have her full attention?

The two haven't been spotted on a date in quite a while, and now that the brunette beauty is all cured of her ailments, seems like she's enjoying her artistic freedom!

Do you think Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet's chemistry is simply an act? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

