Selena Gomez needs to take her own advice and “Slow Down!” Amid her romance with wild rapper The Weeknd, the 24-year-old singer may have gone under the knife, several top plastic surgeons claim. Click through 7 shocking before and after photos of Gomez’s luscious lips as docs weigh in.
“There is a notable difference in the appearance. Presumably, Selena would have used a hyaluronic acid such as Juvederm if she did, in fact, use fillers to enhance her lips,” Dr. Shaffner added.
According to NYC’s Aesthetics Nurse Practitioner, Gaspar Rosario, “It appears to me that Selena had some fillers added to her lips. As you can see in the photo, her Vermilion Border, or Lip Line, appears to be plumped and swollen,”
“This is characteristic of a filler injection where the lip line is traced. I perform these lip augmentation injections using the Allergan's Juvederm xc and now the new Hyaluronic Acid Filler specifically designed for the lips called Volbella.” Rosario, NP-C – who has not treated Gomez, said.
Do you think that Selena Gomez had lip injections? Tell us your thoughts below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
