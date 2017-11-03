Inside Justin & Selena’s Shady Trip To Drug & Gang-Ridden Hollywood Neighborhood

Chile Flojo, Bieber and Gomez were later seen running away from the Swap Meet, looking worried and hiding their faces under their hoodies. Just this past Sunday, Justin Bieber , 23, and on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez , 25, were caught making a suspicious stop in a seedy area of Hollywood known for its drug deals and gang violence. They were spotted visiting 7 Days Swap Meet – a known drug spot – where they went into a public bathroom and later to be confronted by alleged local gang members. In a video taken by alleged gang member, Bieber and Gomez were later seen running away from the Swap Meet, looking worried and hiding their faces under their hoodies. Onlookers agreed to speak to RadarOnline.com about the incident. Click through to find out the bizarre details.

After Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted going into a public restroom inside 7 Days Swap Meet in West Hollywood, Elisabeth, who runs a home goods store in the area, exclusively told Radar: “He came in and I gave him the key for the bathroom, he had his girlfriend with him, the Latina [Selena Gomez].” She added, “They went to the back of the place for a few minutes then left, they didn’t buy anything, I don’t know why they were here.”

The spot, which is known as the Swap Meet, is a Korean-owned collection of booths. Inside there is also a small Mexican café, several cheap toy and clothing stalls, a phone counter and a jeweler. According to locals, however, the area is widely known for its drug-deals which tend to occur inside the public restroom.

Ramon – a homeless man who lives in a lot next to the Swap Meet – told Radar: “There are lots of drugs sold around here, meth and other stuff, but there are also a lot of police. People go into shops or a bathroom to do the deals. In the Swap Meet there’s an ATM next to the bathroom so people can get cash.”

Another local man claimed he and others noticed Gomez and Bieber’s unlikely arrival because they drove in, in a huge Mercedes G-Wagon – an unusual sight in the seedy part of town.

Longtime security guard t claimed the Meet is certainly no place for an international pop star to be roaming in, adding he had no idea what business he and Gomez could have in the area. “Around three years ago they told me I had to start carrying a gun,” he explained. “We have suspicious people in here all the time and there have been robberies, there are a lot of gangs operating near here.”

After eyewitnesses spotted Bieber and Gomez leaving a public bathroom in the area together, Lee said: “We get lots of different types of people coming in and using the bathroom, not all of them good people. There is graffiti all over the walls.”

In Chile Flojo's shocking video, Gomez and Bieber are seen running through an alley, away from a crowd of alleged gang members and into their car.

Added security guard Lee, “Out the back there are drug addicts, people smoking, I see them when I get here for my shift, the alleyway is not a good place to hang around.”

As Radar readers know, Gomez was instructed by doctors to change her wild lifestyle and take care of her body after her life-threatening kidney transplant. She recently claimed she had a new appreciation for life, an idea which Bieber also claimed to have ever since he rediscovered his faith.