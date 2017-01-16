1 of 8

Selena Gomez is definitely not a Belieber any more, but an insider told RadarOnline.com that friends fear her new man, The Weeknd, could be an even worse match!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The two were not shy about packing on the PDA after having a romantic dinner together at LA celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi. And the source said some members of her inner circle are worried.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Of course Selena’s parents are worried about her and so are her sisters,” a source close to Gomez told Radar. “But it seems like there is nothing that anyone can do.”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Even more disturbingly, the “Come and Get It” shared a video with her fans this week in which she was drinking what appeared to be red wine! According to the source, given The Weeknd’s open drug usage , “A lot of people close to her just think that the two could be toxic together!”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Mandy, and step-father, Brian Teefey, has been on the mend since 2014, when she reportedly As Radar reported, Gomez’s relationship with her mother,and step-father,has been on the mend since 2014, when she reportedly fired them from her management team . “Everyone has tried to step in at different points in Selena’s life but after so many ups and downs everyone is just kind of at a loss as to what to do,” the source told Radar.

Getty Images Getty Images But according to the insider, the whole date with The Weeknd "seemed to be just another sad attempt to make Justin Bieber jealous! Some people close to her think that the only reason she ever really dates anyone is to make Justin care. He might be the only person she has loved and probably ever will love.”