Poor Selena! Gomez Ditched By Boyfriend The Weeknd On Birthday After Scandal

The singer partied with a busty Irish model on tour just last week.

Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday with a party in L.A. thrown by her close squad of gal pals! But there was one person noticeably absent from the festivities — Gomez's longtime boyfriend The Weeknd, who is currently on a world tour. However, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the 'I Feel It Coming' superstar had a shocking surprise planned for his lady love. Click through 7 shocking photos to find out what he did.
Selena Gomez posted photos on her Twitter this weekend of her low-key pajama party themed birthday. However, former BFF Taylor Swift wasn't the only one noticeably absent — so was her boyfriend, The Weeknd!

But it seems that The Weeknd had a different agenda, and posted a photo from his world "Starboy" tour, along with a caption that said, "Last European show of the year. Couldn't pick a better place than Paris, France."

"She was absolutely blown away by The Weeknd surprising her," the pal revealed to Radar after the loved-up twosome were spotted together going on a fancy birthday dinner date.
"Selena was with him on tour in the beginning," the insider added. "But it just became too much and he told her that she needs to do her thing while he does his thing." But when Gomez is away, The Weeknd will play: As Radar reported last week, the singer partied with Irish model Ava Van Rose last weekend in Dublin.
Do you think that Selena Gomez & The Weeknd will last? Soond off in the comments below.

