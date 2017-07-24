Poor Selena! Gomez Ditched By Boyfriend The Weeknd On Birthday After Scandal

Selena Gomez posted photos on her Twitter this weekend of her low-key pajama party themed birthday. However, former BFF Taylor Swift wasn't the only one noticeably absent — so was her boyfriend, The Weeknd!
"Of course Selena was super upset that her boyfriend was not there to celebrate her birthday," a source close to Gomez said.
However, what Gomez didn't realize at her party was that her man was on a private jet flying back to L.A. from France just to be with her the following day! And he posted this video on Snapchat after his arrival to show her how much he loves her!
"Selena was with him on tour in the beginning," the insider added. "But it just became too much and he told her that she needs to do her thing while he does his thing." But when Gomez is away, The Weeknd will play: As Radar reported last week, the singer partied with Irish modelAva Van Rose last weekend in Dublin.
Do you think that Selena Gomez & The Weeknd will last?
