Scott Disick was spotted having fun in a pool with a mystery woman in Cannes on Friday, May 26, just one day after he was caught kissing ex Chloe Bartoli and two days after snuggling up to Bella Thorne!
Scott Disick, you dirty dog.
The notorious party boy was caught getting handsy with an unidentified woman in a pool on Friday.
This is latest jab he's taken at baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, who has been partying in Cannes all week with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.
Disick had no problem packing on the PDA with his new bikini babe.
A source insisted to Radar that Disick only went to Cannes after seeing the photos of Kardashian and her new man looking loved-up in the same location.
Just two days before his pool session, Disick was showing much younger Bella Thorne a good time in Cannes.
One day after that, he was caught making out with ex Chloe Bartoli, pictured here with Scott in 2015, in another pool.
Disick and Bartoli have a long history of wayward hookups. As Radar readers know, Scott was caught cheating on Kourtney with Chloe in 2015. Kourt broke up with him shortly after. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
