Last Straw! Kourtney Bans Scott From Kids After Bombshell Breakdown & Hospitalization

Kardashian re-evaluated their parenting plan & yanked any privileges Disick earned.

Scott Disick’s emergency hospitalization shocked his baby mama, who rushed to his side after the devastating situation. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kourtney Kardashian has taken drastic measures to protect their children from their out-of-control parent. The father-of-three played daddy for his kids, but since his split with their mother and his forced hospitalization, Kardashian re-evaluated their parenting plan and yanked any privileges he had earned. Click through the gallery to find out about the devastating blow she delivered to her baby daddy.
"Scott doesn't have custody,” of his three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5 and Reign, 2, a source close to the hard-partying Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Radar. “Now Kourtney isn’t going to give him anything more than just supervised visits with the kids.”
Disick, 34, was rushed to the hospital in August and placed on an involuntary 5150 hold, but escaped in less than 72 hours, causing Kardashian to fight harder to protect their children from his downward spiral. “She is worried that they're getting older and can see what a mess he is now so she tries to limit the time they spend with him,” the insider told Radar.
“He visits them at the most random times,” the Disick source dished. “They live with Kourtney, she takes care of them, she is their only parent.”
Following his frightening meltdown, boozy busts and a wild time away, Kardashian laid down the law for Disick. “She never wants him to be alone with the kids but sometimes he is. He just takes them to get food and stuff. She doesn’t give them to him for long periods of time.”
Unlike her brother, Rob Kardashian, who was fighting his baby mama, Blac Chyna, for custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian, Kourtney lucked out with Disick’s dismissal of responsibility. “Scott doesn’t want custody of the kids, he leaves that all up to Kourtney,” the source spilled to Radar. Do you think Kourtney should ban Scott from seeing the kids? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

