Scott Disick To Be A Dad Again With Sofia Richie!

Scott Disickis serious about his new girlfriend Sofia Richie — and the fact that he wants her to carry his child! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the reality dad is already talking about having a baby with the young fashion model.
“Scott says he’s dead serious about Sofia, that she’s here to stay and is someone he’d like to start a family with,” a family insider told Radar.
“He doesn’t see why everyone’s so hung up over the age difference and points out that she’s way more mature than any of the Kardashian girls, Kourtneyincluded,” said the insider of Disick, 34, and 19-year-old Richie.
“Scott insists age is just a number and Sofia’s his long-term girl now, so everyone had better get used to it,” continued the insider of the couple, who have a 15-year age gap between them.
Richie has somehow managed to tame Disick. “To be fair, this is the first of Scott’s conquests he’s shown any respect to, at least in terms of not cheating on her and being polite when she’s on the scene,” noted the insider.
Not everyone’s used to Disick’s new family-man outlook on life. “But the idea he’s trying to get her pregnant has shocked even his close friends — and they’re used to his crazy behavior!”
Disick's recently was spotted in Venice, Italy, on a whirlwind romantic vacation with Richie, who he just couldn't keep his hands off while touring the floating city.
