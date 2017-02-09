1 of 9

Scott Disick's wild ways have driven Kourtney Kardashian away, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that his side chick was there for it all. Click through the gallery to meet his new fling and get the inside details on his depressing downward spiral.

Bella Banos said in an explosive interview about her relationship with Disick, who was "Scott calls me his girl and we have said 'I love you,'"said in an explosive interview about her relationship with Disick, who was spotted partying in New York City in the summer with the Kendall look-a-like.

Fluffy🦄 A photo posted by Baby Bells♊️ (@bellabanos) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:58am PST "At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We're super connected," she said about the father of three.

An insider told Radar exclusively that Banos was in Costa Rica with Disick and had been by his side for a long time. "Last summer Scott started getting wild when he went out, drinking, really partying. And that was around the time that Bella started really hanging out with him," the insider said.

Watching the sunset w my child❤️🐾 #BellaLuna #BeachHouse #Home A photo posted by Baby Bells♊️ (@bellabanos) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:40pm PDT Banos claimed that Disick whispers sweet nothings to her: "Scott will call and say, 'I miss you. I want to see you.' He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together."

When Disick fled Costa Rica for Miami he was "partying with all of Bella's friends," the insider told Radar.