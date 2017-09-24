Trouble In Paradise? Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Fight In Miami – See Photos thumbnail

Trouble In Paradise? Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Fight In Miami – See Photos

The newbie couple is photographed not getting along on their party bus.

Trouble In Paradise? Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Fight In Miami – See Photos
BACKGRID
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have had their first fight. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Disick 34 and Richie 19 were photographed getting into an argument on their party bus in Florida.

The lovebirds had been in good spirits but something seems to have irked Disick as he looked animated outside the bus.

Maybe the couple had a few too many drinks – the reality star was hospitalized this summer and has been to rehab in the past.

Once on board the bus it seems like the couple – who have a 15 years age difference – seemed worlds apart as Disick sat with his hands behind his head while Sofia pushed forward away from him.

The reality star was seen shouting outside the bus, so, something clearly had upset the father-of-three.

The pair has been spending more time together recently and they were photographed kissing one another on a hotel balcony in Miami and having coffee in Los Angeles.

Both Disick and Richie partied with rapper Travis Scott in Miami this weekend following the news that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

